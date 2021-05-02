Tatis went 0-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Tatis went hitless for the second straight contest following an eight-game hitting streak, but the electric shortstop still made his mark by scoring two of the Padres' six runs. The second of those runs came in the eighth inning after Tatis reached on a fielder's choice, participated in a successful double steal and came around to score on a Jake Cronenworth single. Tatis is tied for the team lead with five thefts this season and is also pacing the club with seven home runs.