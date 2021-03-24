Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday that Tatis (shoulder) is "doing well" and could rejoin the team's Cactus League lineup in the next day or two, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis apparently lobbied to play in Wednesday's game against the Giants, but the Padres are loath to take chances with their prized shortstop just one day after suffering a left shoulder contusion. The 22-year-old has previously missed time in camp due to an illness, so Tatis hasn't turned in the smoothest of springs for those that selected him in the first round of fantasy drafts. That said, he doesn't appear in any real danger of missing Opening Day.