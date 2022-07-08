Tatis will have another discussion this week with the doctor who performed surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, and he could subsequently gain clearance to start taking batting practice without restrictions, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.

Tatis has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield for weeks, but he's yet to swing a bat at max effort. However, he's been working in the team's indoor batting cage taking phantom swings and doing light tee work, and he indicated Thursday's that he's been "a little more aggressive" in those areas lately. Of course, Tatis won't be able to take normal batting practice until given full clearance, but the superstar shortstop believes that he isn't far away. "I feel like I'm getting ready to start swinging the bat...It's about time. It's a big step," Tatis stated.