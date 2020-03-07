Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could return Monday
Tatis (illness) participated in light drills Friday and could return to game action Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Tatis has been battling the flu since the start of the week but has improved enough to resume baseball activities. Per Cassavell, the Padres are hopeful Tatis will be able to return to a full workout Sunday, which would put him in line to play in Monday's Cactus League contest.
