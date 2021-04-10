Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Saturday that Tatis (shoulder) could return from the 10-day injured list as early as next week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis avoided surgery after he suffered a partially dislocated shoulder Monday, and he participated in hitting, fielding and running drills Saturday. Tingler said that the team continues to take Tatis' recovery day by day, but the Padres' skipper said that the 22-year-old is in a good position for a short absence if he continues to progress smoothly. Tatis is eligible to return to action as soon as Friday. Ha-Seong Kim should continue to serve as San Diego's primary shortstop in Tatis' absence.