Tatis (oblique) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Thursday against the Mets, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 22-year-old was held out of Wednesday's lineup after leaving Tuesday's contest with right oblique tightness, though he was able to take some dry swings Wednesday. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Padres express added caution and hold Tatis out again Thursday, though at this point a trip to the injured list doesn't sound likely.