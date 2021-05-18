Tatis (illness) could be activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 22-year-old landed on the specialized injured list May 11 after testing positive for the virus, but he may be able to rejoin the active roster Wednesday since he's remained asymptomatic. Ha-Seong Kim has been filling in at shortstop for the Friars with Tatis sidelined.