Tatis went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's victory over Colorado.

Tatis broke the game open with a three-run homer off Daniel Bard in the ninth inning, extending the Padres' lead to 8-1 in the ninth inning. It's Tatis' 19th homer of the season and the 100th of his MLB career. The 24-year-old Tatis had been struggling a bit entering Thursday's contest, going 5-for-39 (.128) in his previous nine games. Overall, he's still slashing a strong .270/.328/.492 with 61 runs scored, 58 RBI and 17 stolen bases across 410 plate appearances this season.