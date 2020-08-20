Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and another run scored during Wednesday's win against the Rangers.

Tatis stayed hot by launching a solo home run against Lance Lynn in the third inning. He also drew a nine-pitch, 10th-inning walk and scored again thanks to a Manny Machado walk-off grand slam. Now with a team-best 12 long balls to his name this season, the speedy 21-year-old remains a premier fantasy asset. He also leads the Padres in batting average (.317), RBI (29), on-base percentage (.393) and hits (33).