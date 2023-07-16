Tatis is considered day-to-day after exiting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Phillies with a twisted ankle, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The superstar twisted his ankle on the warning track at Citizens Bank Park while running down a Trea Turner double. He remained in the game for a few more innings before eventually being lifted. Thankfully, it looks like he's avoided anything serious. Tatis went 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout before departing.