Tatis left Tuesday's game against Cincinnati due to a left shoulder injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis exited the game after making a defensive play. The exact nature and severity of the issue remain unclear. If he's forced to miss time at the start of the regular season, it would open up more at-bats for utility players Ha-seong Kim, Jake Cronenworth and Jurickson Profar.

