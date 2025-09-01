default-cbs-image
Tatis acknowledged he felt "a little tightness, nothing crazy" in his right hamstring during Sunday's loss to the Twins, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis was seen grabbing at his hamstring during the seventh inning. He eventually exited the contest during the eighth inning, although that seemed more as a result of the game being out of reach, as the Padres pulled a couple other starters, as well. Tatis was walking around fine after the game and said he would be back in the lineup Monday.

