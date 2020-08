Tatis went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored, one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 13-2 win over Colorado.

With another monster day at the plate, Tatis is up to 22 extra-base hits with a 1.052 OPS and 36 runs scored. He's slashing .315/.395/.657 in 161 plate appearances this season as he continues to tear the cover off the ball.