Tatis went 2-for-5 with two homers and seven RBI in Monday's 14-4 win over the Rangers.

Tatis absolutely erupted Monday, crushing a three-run shot in the seventh inning before launching a grand slam in the eighth. The 21-year-old shortstop is now leading baseball in homers (11), RBI (28), and runs scored (22) with an OPS over 1.100. Tatis is looking like a strong NL MVP candidate.