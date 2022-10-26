Tatis (shoulder/wrist) will be eligible to make his 2023 debut April 20 in Arizona in the Padres' series opener with the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis was handed an 80-game suspension Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and since the Padres' recent postseason games counted toward his ban, he'll enter the 2023 season with just 20 games left to serve. Just under a month after receiving his suspension, Tatis underwent surgery to address a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury he had been dealing with since late in the 2021 season. He then underwent a follow-up procedure on his left wrist earlier in October, after he previously had surgery to repair the fractured wrist in mid-March. Tatis should be fully healed from the wrist procedure well before spring training, but his recovery from labrum surgery could linger into February or perhaps hinder his effectiveness at the plate even if he enters spring workouts with no restrictions. At the very least, the 20-game suspension to begin the upcoming season at least gives Tatis some added time to regain strength in his shoulder before he potentially makes his debut April 20, assuming he hits no snags in his recovery program prior to that date.