Tatis has been initially diagnosed with left shoulder discomfort but will be reevaluated Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis suffered the injury while making a defensive play Tuesday against the Reds and was forced to leave the game. While the initial diagnosis suggests the issue is a minor one, it's too early to conclude that he's completely out of the woods. A clearer picture of his return timeline should emerge Wednesday. It's a positive that the injury isn't to his throwing shoulder, though he obviously still needs both his arms to hit.
