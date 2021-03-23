Tatis has been initially diagnosed with left shoulder discomfort but will be reevaluated Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis suffered the injury while making a defensive play Tuesday against the Reds and was forced to leave the game. While the initial diagnosis suggests the issue is a minor one, it's too early to conclude that he's completely out of the woods. A clearer picture of his return timeline should emerge Wednesday. It's a positive that the injury isn't to his throwing shoulder, though he obviously still needs both his arms to hit.