Tatis left Monday's game against the Giants after suffering an apparent left arm injury on a swing, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Tatis hit the dirt immediately after striking out, and he eventually walked off the field with his left arm being held in place by team trainers, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The severity of the injury is not yet known, though this is the last thing the Padres want to see so early in the season. If Tatis is forced to miss significant time, Ha-Seong Kim could get the first crack as the club's starting shortstop.