Tatis left Tuesday's game against the Reds with an apparent injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Tatis walked off the field with his hand on his hip after making a play at shortstop. He also had an awkward slide into second base earlier in the game. The severity of the injury is not yet clear.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returns as expected•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Set for game action Thursday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Workout halted by rain•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Missing another game Monday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Thriving at plate this spring•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Batting leadoff Friday•