Tatis exited Saturday's game against the Reds in the fifth inning after appearing to injure his left shoulder while diving for a ball, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored before being replaced by Ha-Seong Kim.

Tatis spent 11 days on the injured list in April due to a partially dislocated left shoulder, and per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, he's played with a partially torn labrum since. It's not entirely clear if Saturday's injury is related to the previous issue, but that figures to be a strong possibility. The Padres will likely provide update on the star shortstop later Saturday or early Sunday.