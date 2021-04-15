Tatis (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Tatis took live batting practice Thursday, and the session was his most successful since he suffered a slight labrum tear in his left shoulder April 5. The 22-year-old avoided a major injury, and he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Dodgers after a brief stay on the injured list. General manager A.J. Preller has said that there's minimal long-term risk for additional damage once Tatis returns to the field.