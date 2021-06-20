Tatis (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Tatis sat out Sunday's game against Cincinnati after he left Saturday's contest with a left shoulder issue, but manager Jayce Tingler said that the shortstop will be back in the lineup Monday "unless things drastically change." Across his last five games, the 22-year-old has gone 7-for-17 with three home runs, two doubles, eight runs, six RBI and four walks.