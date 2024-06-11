Tatis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 victory versus the Athletics.
Tatis belted a solo shot in the fifth inning to give San Diego a 3-1 lead and extend his personal hitting streak to 16 games. The long ball was his third in his past four contests and his fifth during the streak. Tatis is batting a superb .394 across the 16 games with nine RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Swats another homer in loss•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Continues to mash•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Logs steal in three-hit game•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Stays hot with four hits•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Three hits, homer vs. Royals•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Launches ninth homer•