Tatis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 victory versus the Athletics.

Tatis belted a solo shot in the fifth inning to give San Diego a 3-1 lead and extend his personal hitting streak to 16 games. The long ball was his third in his past four contests and his fifth during the streak. Tatis is batting a superb .394 across the 16 games with nine RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base.