Padres' Fernando Tatis: Fills stat sheet in rout

Tatis went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 19-2 win over the Royals.

Tatis drove in runs on three separate occasions, highlighted by a solo shot in the sixth inning. It marked the second straight contest in which the 27-year-old tallied a homer and a stolen base, and he's gone 6-for-12 overall in three games since returning from the All-Star break. On the season, he's slashing .284/.347/.393 with seven long balls, 41 RBI, 49 runs scored and 25 steals across 430 plate appearances.