Tatis went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-3 extra-innings win over the Astros.

His solo shot in the eighth tied the game at 2-2, setting the stage for a wild 11th inning. Tatis has been en fuego since returning from the COVID-19 list, slashing .500/.550/1.167 with five homers, five steals, 11 runs and a stunning 18 RBI over the last nine contests.