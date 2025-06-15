Tatis went 4-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tatis tormented Arizona pitching this weekend, going 8-for-13 with three doubles and three RBI over the three-game series. The outfielder also continues to have a green light on the basepaths -- he's logged 15 steals this season, with seven of those thefts coming over his last 16 contests. Tatis is up to a .277/.356/.473 slash line with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 11 doubles, one triple and 52 runs scored through 68 games. He looks to have put his quieter stretches from late May and early June behind him.