Tatis went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's loss to Arizona.
Tatis went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his season debut Thursday before notching his first hit of the campaign -- a single to center in the sixth inning -- Friday. The star shortstop-turned-outfielder destroyed minor-league pitching to the tune of a .515/.590/1.212 slash line and seven homers in eight games leading up to his activation from an 80-game PED suspension, but he's finding the going tougher as he faces big-league pitching for the first time since 2021. Of course, there's little value in trying to draw conclusions from a two-game sample, so fantasy managers who have stashed Tatis to this point in the season have no reason to panic.
