Tatis went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI, three runs scored a walk in Saturday's loss against the Diamondbacks.

Tatis recently went through a two-game stretch without a hit, but the star shortstop has hit safely in 11 of San Diego's last 13 games, slashing .327/.364/.788 with a 1.152 OPS and seven home runs during that stretch. He has been one of the most productive bats in the National League this season and should remain a must-start player across all formats moving forward.