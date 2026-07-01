Padres' Fernando Tatis: Goes deep twice in loss

Tatis went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs Tuesday in a loss to the Cubs.

Tatis got the Padres off to a promising start when he led off the contest with a 425-foot blast to left field. The outfielder-turned-second-baseman later capped the scoring with a 370-foot solo shot in the eighth inning. Tatis was a frequent source of frustration for fantasy managers when he opened the campaign with no homers over his first 55 games, but he's been more productive since then, batting .311 with five long balls, 16 RBI, 17 runs and five stolen bases over his subsequent 28 contests. He's still way below expectations with just five home runs overall, but Tatis has been helpful in other ways, notching 19 thefts while slashing .284/.345/.383.