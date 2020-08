Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Tatis has three homers in his last seven games, and he has plated seven runs during that stretch. The young shortstop has reached base safely in every one of his 11 games this season, boasting an impressive .392 on-base percentage to go along with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI, three stolen bases and a .997 OPS in his first 51 plate appearances.