Tatis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's win over the Mets.

Tatis was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to right oblique tightness and was also held out Wednesday, but he bounced back Thursday with a strong performance that also included his 17th long ball of the season. He already tied his power output of the 2020 season in 80 fewer at-bats and looks more than capable of continuing his career-best season, as he's just five homers away from tying the 22 long balls he blasted as a rookie in 2019.