Tatis went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tatis had missed three games due to an illness. He struck out three times, but his one hit was a big one, giving the Padres a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning when he took Zac Gallen deep for a grand slam. Tatis has gone 22-for-78 (.282) with six homers and 13 RBI over 20 games in September. He's up to 24 homers on the year while adding 70 RBI, 109 runs scored, 32 stolen bases, 27 doubles, two triples and a .266/.366/.441 slash line across 153 contests.