Tatis (wrist) was suspended 80 games Friday after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance, Molly Burkhardt of MLB.com reports.
Tatis was finally working his way back from the broken wrist that had kept him out all season, having played in four rehab games. He'll now miss the entirety of this year as well as the playoffs. The Padres have fewer than 80 games remaining on their schedule, which means he'll miss more than a month to begin next year as well.
