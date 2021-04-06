Manager Jayce Tingler said after that Tatis will undergo an MRI on Tuesday after he exited Monday's 3-2 loss to the Giants with what the Padres have initially diagnosed as a partially dislocated shoulder, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Tingler declined to speculate on how long Tatis would be sidelined until the results of the MRI are available, but if doctors recommend surgery to address the dislocation, the 22-year-old would likely be sidelined for multiple months. Even if surgery isn't deemed necessary, Tatis will almost certainly require a stint on the 10-day injured list while treating the shoulder issue through rest and rehab. Ha-Seong Kim replaced Tatis at shortstop Monday and would presumably be the main beneficiary for increased starts if Tatis is in fact forced to miss time.