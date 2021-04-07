Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and will begin a rest-and-rehab program for a slight labrum tear in his left shoulder, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

It's undoubtedly good news for the 22-year-old, as surgery likely would have resulted in an absence of multiple months. The Padres apparently hope Tatis will be able to return after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf, but the team figures to remain cautious to avoid rushing him back onto the field. According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, general manager A.J. Preller said there is minimal long-term risk for additional damage by returning this season, so it could be a short stay on the injured list for Tatis, even if he does miss more than the required 10 days.