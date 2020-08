Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, walk and two runs scored as the Padres defeated the Mariners in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Tatis narrowed Seattle's lead to 3-2 with his homer off Matt Magill in the sixth inning. The shortstop worked a key walk and came around to score an inning later. The 21-year-old leads the majors with 13 long balls on the season.