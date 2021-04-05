Tatis went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tatis had reached base just three times in the first three games, so it was encouraging to see some better results Sunday. Less encouraging was his performance on the defensive side of the ball, as he made a pair of errors to bring his total to five in just four games, though his bat is clearly strong enough to keep him in the lineup on an everyday basis even if he continues to struggle in the field.