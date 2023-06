Tatis went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in Tuesday's loss to San Francisco.

Tatis was one of three Padres with multiple hits in the contest, and his fifth-inning solo shot gave San Diego a temporary 3-1 lead. The star outfielder has notched nine multi-hit games in June, including three three-hit performances. Over 18 contests this month, he's slashing .400/.488/.814 with six homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs and seven steals.