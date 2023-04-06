Tatis (suspension) went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, two walks and two runs scored Wednesday with Triple-A El Paso.

That solo shot sailed 406 feet. Tatis is now 2-for-4 with four walks, one home run, two RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored through two games played at the Triple-A level. It sure looks like the 24-year-old superstar is going to be clicking on all cylinders for the Padres -- and for fantasy managers -- when he returns April 20 from his PED suspension.