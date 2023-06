Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Tatis is on a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-23 (.391) with two homers, six RBI and two stolen bases in that span. He's hit safely in 10 of 11 games in June, finding some consistency across the board while batting atop the Padres' order. Tatis has a .273/.330/.531 slash line, 13 homers, 33 RBI, 31 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 46 contests this season.