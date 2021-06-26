Tatis went 4-for-5 with three homers, four RBI and four runs in Friday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tatis started off the game with a bang after he and Tommy Pham hit back-to-back jacks in the first inning. The 22-year-old would hit his second long ball of the evening in the second and then added a two-run shot in the fourth. It was the first time Tatis has hit three home runs in one game during his career and he's the first player in Padres history with a three-homer game. He now has 25 home runs on the year and is tied with Vladimir Guerrero for the most in baseball. Overall, Tatis is slashing .293/.373/.702 with 54 RBI, 58 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a 30:70 BB:K.