Tatis went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.
Tatis tagged Clayton Kershaw for both long balls, a solo shot in the third inning and a two-run blast in the fifth. Prior to Friday, Tatis had gone 0-for-9 across his last two contests. The 24-year-old is up to four homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored and two doubles while slashing .267/.302/.500 over 13 games since he was reinstated from a PED suspension.
