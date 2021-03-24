Tatis' left shoulder injury was downplayed after leaving Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

According to Acee, multiple sources had "sighs of relief" after the initial examination, with one person saying Tatis is "fine." The 22-year-old was diagnosed with left shoulder discomfort but is scheduled to undergo further examination Wednesday, when the team may provide a timeline for his return to the field.