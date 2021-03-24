Tatis' left shoulder injury was downplayed after leaving Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
According to Acee, multiple sources had "sighs of relief" after the initial examination, with one person saying Tatis is "fine." The 22-year-old was diagnosed with left shoulder discomfort but is scheduled to undergo further examination Wednesday, when the team may provide a timeline for his return to the field.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Evaluation coming Wednesday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returns as expected•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Set for game action Thursday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Workout halted by rain•