Tatis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, stolen base and strikeout in a 9-8 victory against Washington on Thursday.

Tatis ignited San Diego's nine-run comeback and a seven-run fourth against National's starter Max Scherzer with his homer to left, RBI single and stolen base in the inning alone. The electric shortstop leads the NL in both homers and steals and became the first Padre to go 20/20 since Wil Myers in 2017, though he's likely aiming for loftier goals.