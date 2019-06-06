Tatis (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

As expected, Tatis is back with the Padres ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Nationals after spending more than a month on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. The youngster appeared in a pair of minor-league games before being activated, going 2-for-5 with three walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in those contests. Tatis slashed .300/.360/.550 with six homers and six stolen bases prior to landing on the IL and should immediately reclaim his role as the team's everyday shortstop. Ty France was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to free up a spot on the roster for Tatis.

