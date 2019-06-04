Tatis (hamstring) played nine innings at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run in his rehab game Monday with Double-A Amarillo.

In his first competitive action since April 28, Tatis wasted little time testing out his strained left hamstring. After walking in his first plate appearance, Tatis proceeded to swipe second base, then legged out an infield single later in the contest. According to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, manager Andy Green said that the Padres will determine Tatis' return date based on how his hamstring responds to game action in the minors. If Monday's performance was any indication, Tatis won't need much further time on the farm before rejoining the San Diego lineup.