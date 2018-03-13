Tatis was re-assigned to minor-league camp on Tuesday.

He was never going to break camp on the big-league roster, but the fact that he slashed .281/.343/.469 with one home run and three steals (on three attempts) in 32 spring at-bats as a 19-year-old certainly turned some heads. He also struck out 12 times in that span, so it wasn't a flawless audition. It's unclear if he will open the year at High-A or Double-A, but it is clear that he's on track to debut in the majors in late 2018 or early 2019.