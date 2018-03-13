Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Assigned to minor-league camp
Tatis was re-assigned to minor-league camp on Tuesday.
He was never going to break camp on the big-league roster, but the fact that he slashed .281/.343/.469 with one home run and three steals (on three attempts) in 32 spring at-bats as a 19-year-old certainly turned some heads. He also struck out 12 times in that span, so it wasn't a flawless audition. It's unclear if he will open the year at High-A or Double-A, but it is clear that he's on track to debut in the majors in late 2018 or early 2019.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Back in lineup following illness•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Under the weather•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Talk of big-league camp•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Gets spring invite•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Shut down in winter leauge•
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...