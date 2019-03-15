Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Back in action
Tatis (mouth) is starting at shortstop and batting second in Friday's spring game against the Brewers.
Tatis missed some time after having his wisdom teeth removed last week but has returned to game action over the last couple days. The 20-year-old has a .960 OPS over 26 at-bats in spring training and has a good chance to make his major-league debut in 2019, but is likely ticketed to begin the season at Triple-A after spending last year at Double-A.
