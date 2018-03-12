Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Back in lineup following illness
Tatis is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
Tatis has been out since Friday with an illness. The highly-touted prospect has been having an excellent spring, though he won't be breaking camp with the Padres and is unlikely to even make his debut this season, as he's just 19 years old and has only played 14 games at the Double-A level.
