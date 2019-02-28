Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Tatis and Aderlin Rodriguez went back-to-back in the ninth inning to tie the game at 5-5, which is how it ended. The youngster has now gone yard in consecutive games, flashing the potential that has earned him recognition as one of the top prospects in the game. Tatis is still expected to open the season in the minors.

