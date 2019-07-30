Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Bombs 19th homer
Tatis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.
Tatis drove the fourth pitch of the game from Tom Eshelman 435 feet over the wall in center field for his 19th homer of the year. The 20-year-old has been hot since the All-Star break, going 25-for-75 with five home runs in 17 games. Tatis is now slashing .329/.387/.604 with 14 stolen bases in 283 at-bats this year.
